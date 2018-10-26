We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Every Day Calendar

Our friend Simone is exploring something other than crappy robots. She’s developed this calendar to help you keep your daily goals. Regardless of how you use it, the calendar is just a pretty cool piece of hardware.

Find it on Kickstarter

Nybble

This little robot cat has been all over social media the past few days. We get it, it is pretty cute and fun to watch. The design is especially neat, as it all just snaps together, no glue involved.

find it on IndieGoGo

xArm

This is xArm’s second go at crowdfunding a robot arm. They’re already fully funded, but there’s still time left on their campaign. The price will certainly put it out of reach of most of our readers, but we know there are a few out there who are looking for just this thing.

find it on Kickstarter

Airpup



Airpup may seem a bit silly at a glance but once you take a moment to look at it, the concept is actually very smart. Do things like capturing aerial video and data without worrying about batteries, government registration, and the horrible noise of drones.

find it on Crowdsupply

