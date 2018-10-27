You should always be keeping your eye on our job board, where companies and organizations post opportunities for makers. Here are the latest openings that are just waiting for the perfect person to apply. Is that you?

Robotics / Programming / Maker Teacher – Plum Crazy Robotics

We are looking for people that are passionate about designing, making, building and TEACHING technology. We are looking for the kind of person that thinks anything is possible, loves to figure things out and is not afraid to build tech stuff. Ever go to the local coffee shop and the staff are just awesome (usually) and just love what they do?? That’s what we are looking for. This is an onsite job in Marlboro, NJ & soon to be… Upper East Side)…aka, you must go somewhere and show your face and talk to people.. and be happy about doing it. An awesome and funny personality would be ideal but, we are all special in our own way so, tell us why your special.

view the job posting

BeAM Director – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

BeAM (Be A Maker; beam.unc.edu) at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is pleased to announce an opening for its first Director. BeAM is a university-wide makerspace initiative that incorporates making into research, education, and entrepreneurship. The BeAM Director will be responsible for implementing the BeAM Strategic Plan and ensuring that BeAM is operating under the highest standards of safety, quality, inclusiveness, and fiscal responsibility.

view the job posting