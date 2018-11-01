Maker Faire Paris is back! Coming in just a couple weeks at the City of Science and Industry, the innovation and creativity will be flowing, filling the 10,000 square foot space. This year there are over 800 makers showing off their hacks, startups, and whimsical projects. There are going to be over 100 interactive workshops where you can get in, and get your hands dirty.

I’ll be traveling to Paris again this year to see the Maker Faire and bring you pictures and video of the event. I’ve been doing a little research and I want to share a few of the things I’m most excited to see this year in Paris!

Toys Fab

Whimsical cardboard creations and simple machines. This family team made some incredible things last year and I’m eager to see what they’re doing this year.

Arnaud Yperzeele

Arnaud’s artistic creations are a joy to look at. I’m not sure exactly what draws me to these but I think they look fantastic.

Light Painting

These folks were there last year and I got to see first hand how this works. You go into a big dark tent and wave around lights and they give you a picture right then! You can see what you’re doing on a display, and that alone was really cool.

Pil’O’bot

I don’t know exactly how it happens, but we have a drawer full of batteries that may or may not be any good. From the sound of this project, this must be a common problem. The Pil’o’bot can test and sort your batteries for you!

HECTOR Robot

This is a display of several open source robotics examples but the aesthetic is really what I enjoy. I’m eager to see what else they bring!

This is just a tiny taste of what all will be there. Be sure you don’t miss out and get your tickets now! The event is being held at the City of Science and Industry in Paris on November 23-25.