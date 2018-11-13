Today marks the release of the widely beloved and long-awaited remastered, “reignited” Spyro the Dragon game trilogy. To celebrate this, Bill and Paige from Punished Props turned a purple baseball cap into a Spyro the Dragon Hat.

Besides being a cute and fun project, the video serves as a crash course in many different prop-building techniques, from working with EVA foam to translating computer and hand-drawn designs into 3D objects, to using tinfoil and Duct tape as a sculpting material, and a lot more. The video also includes free downloadable templates for Spyro’s horns and “Mohawk.”

[Disclaimer: My son, Blake Maloof, is one of the designers of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy and has been a contributor to Make:. I-Wei Huang, Toy and Character Director at Toys for Bob (makers of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy), is also a friend of Make:‘s and a contributor.]