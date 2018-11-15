When Fabian of LiveOverflow spotted the following message on Reddit, his interest was piqued and he reached out to learn more.

This led to a Skype call with the students who had found these mysterious devices in their university library and off they went into a deep-dive investigation of what these might be for and if they had malicious intent.

I won’t spoil it for you if you’re the kind of geek that wants to look over their shoulder as they work this mystery out. I found the whole forensics process fascinating.

I love the way Fabian puts together his videos. Even though English is not his first language (he speaks German) and the comsec, IoT, and hacking subject-matter of his channel is heady stuff, he manages to make it very understandable to armchair computer nerds (such as myself) and comsci engineers alike.