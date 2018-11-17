We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

BYOR – Build Your Own Robot

Use household scraps and craft materials to construct your own functional robot. The full kit comes with Arduino compatable brains, sensors, lights, motors, and sound. All you need to get building.

Grove Junior Programmable Blocks

The set consists of 25 different modules that snap together magnetically in various ways. Though the system is programmable, it has the cool ability to build interactive projects without any programming whatsoever.

TOYI – creative children’s playkit

Unleash creativity with this playkit that lets kids turn every day items into whatever they want. This campaign also donates a kit to children in need for every unit sold.

