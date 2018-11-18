You should always be keeping your eye on our job board, where companies and organizations post opportunities for makers. Here are the latest openings that are just waiting for the perfect person to apply. Is that you?

Community Manager 3D Printers (m/w) – Monoprice

Monoprice Inc and Monoprice GmbH, are the #1 Selling Brand of 3D Printers in the US, and a large supplier of a broad selection of high-quality, competitively priced business and consumer electronics.

This role is for a 3D Printing Guru, someone who is outgoing, and loves working with and talking to others about 3D Printing. You will need to be able to work independently and cover a lot of ground, engaging customers and partners online, in-person and on the phone. You will be part Evangelist, Product Specialist, and Technical Support.

This is a unique opportunity to be one of the first team members of Monoprice GmbH in Berlin, Germany.

Social marketing manager and maker at heart! – MakerBrane

Do you know what it takes to grow an online community? You’ll be the first social marketing manager to join our growing team at MakerBrane. In this role you’ll help bring together all the threads of a story and weave coherent narratives across multiple platforms to raise awareness of MakerBrane, and help build our online community. We’re looking at you if you’re someone who knows how to use social media not (just) to fire metric-raising clickbait out into the ether, but actually to tell a coherent cross-platform story that people want to engage with.

In addition to setting a cohesive social marketing strategy, you’re responsible for crafting original text and video content, creating posts and responding to followers.

You will work closely with the founders, our growth lead, and coordinate with the rest of our cross-functional team.

Community Engagement Liaison – Re:3D

At re:3D we believe that anyone should have access to the tools to problem solve locally & independently. Every day, our team strives to give our customers an unfair advantage. We do this by offering our clients lifetime customer support and connecting our customers to resources, education, investors, businesses, policy makers and specialists they need to scale. Primarily we will be running onsite workshops and community events from our Houston Factory to develop physical platforms to engage the local 3D printing community, as well as outposts in Austin & San Juan Puerto Rico. We also maintain a presence on several social media channels and open source engagement platforms.

Currently, our marketing & community support team is small but mighty, and with this new hire, we are looking to add more horsepower and strategic-prowess to the team. We are open to receiving applications from individuals who may have limited partnerships, marketing, and education experience who would join us at an associate level up to those serving as senior executives with 10+ years experience in ed. The ultimate package for this role in terms of compensation and managerial responsibilities will be commensurate of experience.

Customer Support/Customer Success Manager – Re:3D

Houston’s coolest 3D printing start-up, re:3D (re3d.org) is seeking a multi-talented Customer Support/Customer Success manager. As the User Experience Lead you must have a love for 3D printing and community interaction. You will be responsible for replying to customer issues in a timely manner using Zendesk, taking low volume customer calls, and bi-monthly reporting to the engineering team. You’ll work to create proactive solutions for customer success such as maintaining/creating content for our forum, updating/consolidating documentation, and brainstorming new and creative ways of supporting our community. You will also be willing to travel to give training and complete on-site repairs for our customers.

Makerspace Design & Prototyping Specialist – New Jersey Institute of Technology

The Newark College of Engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark, NJ) has an opening for a full-time Design & Prototyping Specialist position at NJIT’s newest facility, the Makerspace. The position requires responsibility in guiding and assisting the Makerspace “makers” in the design and fabrication of their projects; understanding unique project design constraints and utilizing Makerspace machinery and materials to fully realize project goals. A fundamental role of the position is to educate makers in design and manufacturing decisions as they relate to the physical creation of parts and assemblies. This candidate will also be responsible for maintaining a safe working environment within the Makerspace, developing training materials for Makerspace classes and providing said training to members in the use of equipment such as 3D printers, laser cutters, water jets, manual and CNC metal working equipment, woodworking equipment and more. Applicants should be familiar with a variety of basic and advanced prototyping/manufacturing equipment. It is preferable that applicants demonstrate their manufacturing knowledge and ability to train others through previous experience

