Mike Rigsby likes to share his festive spirit. For 3 years now, he’s set up a Christmas display, an effort that was even highlighted in a local magazine. This interactive project is sprinkled with LEDs, Christmas decorations, and model trains. This year, Mike was really hoping for a monorail, but found the available ones to be cost prohibitive as the ones he was after were antiques.

Mike took things into his own hands, designing and 3D printing exactly what he wanted. Not only did he design and print the monorail itself, he also did the custom electronics so that it could operate for the nightly displays without frequent battery changes. Check out the full project on Makershare.