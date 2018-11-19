If you keep up with Jimmy DiResta’s YouTube videos and maker exploits, you know that he’s been building a canoe. Slowly but surely.

Finally, in this 34 minute video (maybe a record for Jimmy), we see the long and laborious process of building such a beautiful little wooden boat. By the end, I was exhausted and twitchy just watching him build it. I cannot imagine undertaking something like this myself.

Building a canoe like this seems a significant lesson in patience and precision with endless hours of cutting, gluing, clamping, sanding, and finishing. But the beauty of the results speaks for itself.