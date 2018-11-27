We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Digital Sparkle LED sequens

No more bare LEDs for your wearable projects. these little crystals are a new approach to making your LED accents a bit more visually appealing.

See the project on kickstarter

Meadow IoT

A new project from Wilderness Labs, an IoT platform that supplies real horsepower with an easy web interface.

See the project on Kickstarter

Ondu III Pinhole camera

For a hobby photographer, this is simply a beautiful and quite functional example of a pinhole camera.

See full project on Kickstarter