We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

Cerambot

For those of us who are interested in printing in ceramics, this price point seems almost too good to be true. The cerambot is offering a dirt cheap printer for doing clay and ceramics.

Find it on Kickstarter

Mars Rover Creator Bot

The creator bot is an educational platform. Arduino based, you can build your own “mars rover” packed with sensors and features.

Find it on Kickstarter

Super Gerbil CNC Controller

This is a CNC controller board. You would use it if you were building your own cnc router, 3d printer, laser cutter or any other kind of similar system.

Find it on Kickstarter