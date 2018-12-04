Who knew that printmaking with plaster was a thing? In this video, Graham of Diode Press uses nothing but plaster of Paris, a copper plate mezzotint, and ink to create a lovely print piece. He writes:

I’ve come across this method over the years in various articles and by word of mouth and I’d definitely recommend giving it a try! This works with linocuts, etchings, aquatint, or even woodcuts (if you seal the wood first), and requires no press, Barens, or even paper!

Graham cautions: