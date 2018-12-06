Many makers can relate to spending hours as a child simply taking things apart to see how they work. Wired has taken this concept to a fantastic conclusion with this video, where a certified watch maker fully disassembles two high quality watches and shows the differences in engineering between the Japanese version and Swiss version.

I found the video to be captivating and ended up watching the entire 29 minutes of disassembly. It is beautifully filmed and narrated without overly excited announcers or crazy graphics. I learned about how watches work, how they’re assembled, and even some differences between the Japanese and Swiss versions. I even picked up some interesting tidbits about watch history, like the fact that there were several American companies that were world renowned for their quality.

If you’ve got a little time, I recommend you sit and give this a try. You may enjoy it as much as I did.