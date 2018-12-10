I talk to my plants. Maybe I’m crazy, but I suspect that many of you do this too. In this project, you may be able to give your plants the ability to emote back just a little bit. A.P.E.X. is basically just a moisture sensor with some emojis as a display. It isn’t overly complicated, nor even overwhelmingly necessary. This project is more of a lesson in how to build things with arduino than a helpful tool for raising plants, but if you do happen to have a really hard time judging how often to water, this might just help.

