On his latest Maker Update episode, Donald Bell pointed us to this excellent Thingiverse collection of printable holiday ornaments and giftables. If there was ever a time to make productive and practical use of your 3D printer, it’s now.

Tip: Consider giving 3D printed gifts related to your recipient’s hobbies or interests. Last year, my son gave me some 3D printed tools and jigs designed for miniature painting and modeling. I have used them nearly every day since and love them. Such a thoughtful idea.

Reindeer

Reindeer Card Kit

Islamic Christmas Ball

Rick Pickle Tree Ornament

Articulated Christmas Toys

Christmas Cookie Cutters