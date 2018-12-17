Mark Rober is well known for his over-engineered builds, from gigantic Nerf blasters to liquifying sand in a hot tub.

Now, in what he says “might be my Magnum Opus,” Rober lashes back at the increasingly common issue of doorstep package thievery. Watch and laugh as he demonstrates the glitter-spraying apparatus that took him 6 months to complete, as multiple thieves nab the package from his steps, take it to hidden locales, and open it up to unwittingly unleash a serious mess — all while surreptitiously being recorded by multiple phone cameras hidden inside.

This one brought serious holiday cheer to the Make: office. Enjoy!

Bonus: Behind the scenes on the building of the device, by Sean Hodgins. Arduino, custom circuit boards, 3D printing, and a lot of brilliance: