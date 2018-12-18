The new year is fast approaching, and it is time to think about how you want your life to go in 2019. Many people use this time to think about their dietary habits and proclaim that they’ll make changes. I suggest you set a goal of learning a new skill. Frankly, I think you should do this a few times a year, but January first sure is a convenient time to start!

To help you with a little skill inspiration, I’ve come up with 3 new skills you could pick up and items from our gift guide that can help you along the way.

Welding

The awesome feeling of having the ability to join to pieces of metal is hard to properly convey. It sounds silly, but anyone who has learned to weld has felt that first rush of power in seeing that they have made a single object from a few pieces of metal.

Gift guide items you need: The Esab Tig welder and a solid welding hood

3D Printing

The world of 3D printing has gotten so much easier over the past few years. While you still have to do an occasional bit of tinkering, the learning curve and cost has come down considerably. There never has been a better time to get into it.

Gift guide item you need: Anet A8 3d printer

Homebrewing

Being able to brew your own beer at home is incredibly fun. People will look at you with astonishment gleaming in their eyes when you explain that the beer they’re sipping is your own brew.

Gift guide items you need:The Homebrew Starter Kit and I highly suggest the Pressurized Growler

https://makezine.com/projects/make-40/brew-a-vintage-ipa/