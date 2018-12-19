Scotty from the youtube channel Strange Parts has done some interesting and unique projects, such as adding a headphone jack back into a modern iPhone. In this video, he’s not building something crazy, but rather taking a quick tour of the only pinball machine factory in China.
Today we’re going on a tour of the only pinball machine factory in China. We get to see how they’re rapidly prototyping and making hundreds or maybe even thousands of custom parts, taking advantage of the amazing Shenzhen ecosystem and supply chain.
One interesting note that I really like is that they intentionally make these machines user serviceable. Mike, who runs the show in the factory shows that there is a full manual showing what all the circuits are, and they even prefer to use through-hole parts for easy replacement. That’s quite nice.