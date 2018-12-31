A small panel of judges from Make: editorial and Maker Faire leadership spent some reviewing the 60+ videos produced from the 198 city-facing events in 44 countries that took place this year. Videos were primarily post-event documentation, but some were promo and one was even longer-form, real-time pace.

What makes a video stand out? Certainly basic video chops: shooting, editing, music, graphics. But the clincher is the narrative: interviews and voice-overs where various participants articulate their experiences with Maker Faire. The human element wins out!

So with no further ado, here’s the top 18 Maker Faire videos of 2018:

It was tough to rate these, no question. To watch the runners-up, keep watching the playlist:

Note in addition to the 200 or so city events, there were 156 School Maker Faires in 27 countries. Next year we’ll have to get a top 19 list from them as well!

We are thankful for these expressions of the global Maker Faire community, and wish all even more creativity in 2019.