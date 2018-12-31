A small panel of judges from Make: editorial and Maker Faire leadership spent some reviewing the 60+ videos produced from the 198 city-facing events in 44 countries that took place this year. Videos were primarily post-event documentation, but some were promo and one was even longer-form, real-time pace.

What makes a video stand out?  Certainly basic video chops:  shooting, editing, music, graphics. But the clincher is the narrative:  interviews and voice-overs where various participants articulate their experiences with Maker Faire.  The human element wins out!

So with no further ado, here’s the top 18 Maker Faire videos of 2018:

  1. Maker Faire Moscow
  2. Maker Faire Rio
  3. Maker Faire Taipei
  4. Maker Faire Eindhoven
  5. Maker Faire Prague
  6. Maker Faire Paris
  7. Vilnius Mini Maker Faire
  8. Edinburgh Mini Maker Faire
  9. Maker Faire Prague
  10. Maker Faire Milwaukee
  11. Maker Faire Lille
  12. Maker Faire Vienna
  13. Maker Faire Berlin
  14. Glasgow Mini Maker Faire
  15. Maker Faire Seoul
  16. Maker Faire Hyderabad
  17. Boston Mini Maker Faire
  18. Lome Mini Maker Faire

It was tough to rate these, no question.  To watch the runners-up, keep watching the playlist:

Note in addition to the 200 or so city events, there were 156 School Maker Faires in 27 countries.  Next year we’ll have to get a top 19 list from them as well!

We are thankful for these expressions of the global Maker Faire community, and wish all even more creativity in 2019.