The folks at Brown dog Gadgets have published this fantastic guide to convert a plain ol’ LEGO BB8 model into something a bit more exciting. The brains inside this project are Crazy Circuits, which happen to interface with Lego quite nicely (you can get a few of their kits in our MakerShed).

We absolutely LOVE the new LEGO Star Wars sets that have come out over the last couple of years. They’re well designed, fun to build, and look great. What would make them even more fun is if they also moved on their own! We took an off the shelf LEGO BB-8 set and automated it so the head spins around! Even better, we added sound effects and lighting effects! But if that isn’t enough we also added a motion sensor so that it would activate when someone walks by. Overall this project isn’t overly difficult to do, but does take awhile and requires a healthy amount of random Technic LEGO parts to built the gear box area.

The fact that you can pull this off in about 2 hours makes this a fantastic project for a weekend, leaving you enough time to bask in the glory of your accomplishment.