WiFi Stepper Controller

plug in a stepper motor and control it over wifi without having to do all the other stuff like building a circuit and programming your microcontroller.

find it on Crowdsupply

Tilescape Modular Tabletop Building System

This is a tileable set of structures you can download and 3d print to bring your tabletop gaming to a new level. The different levels of pledges offer more parts for you to work with.

Find it on Kickstarter

Bot:Bit

Botbit is a robot platform powered by the Micro:bit. Use micropython to easily script complex actions including swarm behaviors.

find it on Kickstarter

Hexbot Robot Arm

A desktop robot arm that can use a variety of end effectors. They show off a grabber, laser, pen holder, and suction cup. Looks like a pretty fun little tool for a decent price.

find it on Kickstarter

Ping Pong Modular Robot

Stack together modules to create whatever motion you want. They are wirelessly charged and controlled via IR remote.

find it on Kickstarter