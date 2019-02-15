We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.
Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.
GoodWood Globes
raised relief globes have been around for ages, but many of us would agree that a solid wood version would be incredibly cool.
STEMpedia
A learning kit that can help teach kids about robotics, coding, electronics and more
Peeqo
communicating entirely through animated gifs, this robot head is sure to amuse. (we’ve seen this one before! )
Picoh
Make your Picoh talk, sing, and emote in different ways with simple scratch style coding.
Valpat Steam
Help launch a youtube channel focused on getting more young women interested in STEAM.