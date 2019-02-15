We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

GoodWood Globes

raised relief globes have been around for ages, but many of us would agree that a solid wood version would be incredibly cool.

Find it on Indiegogo

STEMpedia

A learning kit that can help teach kids about robotics, coding, electronics and more

find it on Indiegogo

Peeqo

communicating entirely through animated gifs, this robot head is sure to amuse. (we’ve seen this one before! )

See it on Kickstarter

Picoh

Make your Picoh talk, sing, and emote in different ways with simple scratch style coding.

see it on kickstarter

Valpat Steam

Help launch a youtube channel focused on getting more young women interested in STEAM.

See it on kickstarter