It isn’t every day that you can participate in a world record attempt! With the Great Duck Project, you could help construct the worlds largest 3D Printed duck.

The Great Duck Project is an initiative to create the world’s largest globally crowdsourced collaborative 3D printed duck. Inspired by the Westport Sunrise Rotary Club (Westport, CT) Great Duck Race, The Great Duck Project engages people around the world. Engineers, artists, students, hobbyists, tinkerers and more will collaborate to create this inspiring project that people will love to participate in and experience.

They announced the project in early February, and over 300 of the pieces have been claimed and are in the process of being printed. If you want to participate, you need to go to their website and sign up! They’ll send you the file that you print and bring to the event for construction.

Don’t worry if there aren’t pieces of the BIG duck left, they plan to construct a few smaller ducks – a mere 2 feet tall – as well.

The final duck will be unveiled at Maker Faire Westport in April, so be sure to get your tickets and come witness the reveal first hand! The faire was an absolute blast last year and will be hard to beat, but this duck stands a pretty good chance!