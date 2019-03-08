We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

Take worthless skinny scraps of wood and turn them into pencils! This jig helps you get that iconic shape with minimal struggle. All you have to do is glue some stuff together with a lead in the middle, then mount in this device and start planing. A twist of the knob rotates the piece perfectly to your pencil done.

Find it on IndieGogo

Wonderville Arcade

An arcade in Brooklyn NY for independent game developers. All the games at this location would be created by small teams who are experimenting with interesting types of gameplay and interaction. Support developers and help keep gaming fresh and new.

Find it on Kickstarter

Active Puzzle

An interesting approach to learning electronics. The pieces fit together like a puzzle, and can even do 3d shapes. You can see how they create simple circuits and even full robots by snapping the pieces together in various ways.

Find it on Kickstarter

CO Lab

help fund a makerspace in Austin Tx that focuses on underrepresented communities. They have space and tools already, but find that communities that don’t have money or have been pushed down systemically could use a bit of help. Democratize access to these tools with Co Lab. Your contribution is helping them only with rent, in order to provide a space for makers of color and other marginalized groups.

find it on Kickstarter

Glowtie

Ever wanted to wear a bow-tie out in public but felt it just wasn’t cool enough? Well, Steven feels like some LEDs will help with that.

Find it on Kickstarter