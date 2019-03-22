We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

uchip

This itty bitty board is an arduino zero comparable platform. It is only about as wide is the USB connector they used, but still packs a punch.

Find it on Kickstarter

GRiSP-2

Aimed at erlang and elixir devs, the Grisp is a dev board that hopes to bring the benefits of those platforms to embedded development. This is the 2nd iteration of the system, remedying many of the issues of the first.

find it on Kickstarter

Nanoloop

This tiny handheld sequencer is the first free-standing version of the platform. Previously it was a cartridge you’d plug into a gameboy to do music sequencing and now it has grown up. Complete with its own interface and display, this is a particularly fun looking music toy.

find it on Kickstarter