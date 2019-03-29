There’s something about Japan and electronics that go hand and hand, and there may be no better showcase of that than Maker Faire Tokyo.

The Tokyo Faire is a favorite to many who have had the opportunity to see it, with an incredible assortment of innovative creations. Tiny electronics, intricate art, and traditional crafts all meld together in new and wonderful ways throughout the entire exhibition.

Produced by the O’Reilly Japan team (Fumi Yamakawa, Hideo Tamura, and Yuko Asahara), their latest event brought in over 24,000 visitors to see the incredible projects of 600 makers set up inside the largest expo hall in Japan. Outside the show floor, visitors were able to participate in a variety of activities — soldering, embossing, dismantling old electronics, building and racing wooden cars, and more.

The activities continued through the entrance, with coding and robotics courses and workshops scheduled throughout the weekend. Artisan crafts (including my personal favorite: hypnotic small, wooden marble machines) led into musical projects and then into the food-makers area. From there, the electronics section began, and truly felt like it never ended — which is good, because I didn’t want it to, and you wouldn’t either. There was so much great stuff to see.

This year’s Maker Faire Tokyo happens on August 3rd and 4th. I strongly recommend you try to attend.

And you should also plan on coming to the flagship Maker Faire Bay Area, being held from the 17th-19th of May.

Then jump into our map of Maker Faires around the world and start planning your next vacations around them all — each is an incredible experience.