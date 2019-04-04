Electrocomonents, a powerhouse in the electronics industry has stepped into the global stage today with a brand new venture, OKDO, a site devoted to helping people get into the Internet of Things or using Single Board Computers.

You may recognize Electrocomponents not only for their own large presence but for some of the projects they own such as RS Components, and Allied Electronics which have been fairly common names in the maker community for some time. This new site is devoted to helping anyone interested in IoT or SBC get in motion with the least resistence offers a streamlined approach to education and purchasing.

We’re building on existing relationships with SBC leaders like Raspberry Pi, Arduino and BeagleBone. And we’re already endorsed by some of the world’s most influential technology companies, including Arm, NXP, Broadcom, Intel, and SEEED, plus rising tech start-ups like Zerynth and The Things Industries. We’re about lots more than just hardware. We deliver a unique combination of software, development support and manufacturing services to inspire and enable customers to generate new ideas and turn them into commercial reality.

Choose if you’re a maker, entrepreneur, or industrial professional and find projects complete with full easily purchaseable parts lists, and documentation to keep you going. They’re just getting started with a handful of projects, but an inside source tells us that there is much more to come, so stay tuned.