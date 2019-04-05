

We can’t possibly be more excited about the stellar lineup of makers that’s shaping up for the 14th annual Maker Faire Bay Area! No, seriously. If you don’t already know, of the hundreds of amazing Maker Faires that take place across the globe every year, Maker Faire Bay Area is the original home game. What started in 2006 as a humble, bootstrapped operation put on by the dedicated crew of Make: Magazine has now become one of the biggest celebrations of making the world has ever seen. It’s been called “Disneyland for Makers,” and we can’t argue with that. Without a doubt, it’s the happiest place on Earth if you’re a maker or enthusiast.

This year’s Maker Faire Bay Area takes place May 17–19 at the San Mateo Fairgrounds, and there’s absolutely something for everyone, no matter what your favorite flavor of making. The Meet the Makers page is LIVE! That means you can browse the hundreds of confirmed makers who will be blowing your mind with their creativity this year.

Browse randomly by scrolling through the images or browse by makercentric topics that run the gamut, with everything from A-Z: 3D printing, biology, costumes & cosplay, drones, fabrication, IoT, kinetic art, makerspaces, music, Raspberry Pi, rockets, wearables, woodworking, just to name a few! New makers are still being added, so check back often, and don’t forget to pick up your tickets so you can save 20% and hit the gate running!

Here we offer a sampler platter of maker creativity confirmed to be in attendance: exhibits, presentations, demos, talks, and tons of opportunities to get hands-on. This is just the tip of the big, beautiful iceberg, so be sure to scope the Meet the Makers page for much more.

David Shorey:3D Printing on Fabric and Robotics

David Shorey will show how 3D printing of fabric can be used for cosplay fashion. He’ll also share the new robotic tools he’s creating to assist in the process and to help people with tasks that require a high level of dexterity.

Community Submersibles Project

Have you dreamt of exploring underwater without getting wet? Now’s your chance — join the Community Submersibles Project. a crew of enthusiastic makers, mechanics, fabricators, and dreamers who want to make community submersibles a reality! They even offer expert training from renowned sub designer and pilot, Graham Hawkes. As they put it, “A submersible dive is like going to space, but if space was completely saturated with magical life.” They’ll be bringing their sub to the Faire, and you can climb inside and learn the controls and pre-dive checklists.

Evan & Katelyn: Starting and Growing a YouTube Channel

Evan and Katelyn are a husband and wife maker-team sharing projects on YouTube. These projects are sometimes practical, sometimes totally goofy, and you can often find them cracking dad-jokes and talking to their “Supurrvisor” (aka their cat). They met when they were 18 and got into DIY when they fixed up their first house. Their goal is to show that making doesn’t have to be intimidating. At the Faire, they’ll be presenting on strategies for launching a channel and tips & tricks to grow it.

Reboot.love

Come see 3D printed robots you can make at home including Rover, the open source farming robot! Learn about reboot.love, a website where hobbyists can learn how to build robots for social good. Reboot.love was founded by Taylor Alexander, a robotics engineer and writer working to understand how people and labor can best relate when automation is at our fingertips.

Axis Mundi by Thirty Circles

Our Dark Gallery is shaping up to be one for the books! We can’t wait to see Axis Mundi by Thirty Circles. Axis Mundi is a geometric shrine in the form of a 6-sided gazebo, made entirely of LED-lit laser-cut panels. Emerging from the inside of the structure sits a 3-foot-tall kaleidoscope with an ever-changing array of patterns.

Palo Alto High School Electric Vehicles Club

The Palo Alto High School Electric Vehicles Club is comprised of a group of students with a collective interest in building things, with a focus on electric-powered transportation. Through this club, they learn about and apply engineering fundamentals to design and fabricate electric vehicles. The future is looking bright!

Laser Maze by Benicia Makerspace

Ever wish you could be a spy crawling through a maze of lasers to foil the bad guys? The makers from Benicia Makerspace are here to help with their Laser Maze. Try your best to crawl through this 20-foot maze of lasers and see if you can get the fastest time. Made with Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and ESP8266.

Check out the whole array of makers on the Meet the Makers page, pick up your tickets, and we’ll see you there!