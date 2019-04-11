You’re probably already familiar with the term “word clock”. If not, just imagine a jumble of words, and you light up the particular ones that happen to represent the current time. It is a cool concept and we’ve seen many, many variations ranging from slapdash constructions to fine woodworking.

Mauritz Sivers took the basic concept and added a very visually appealing twist.

As you can see in this “making of” video, Moritz has mounted each letter on a servo controlled linear path. This means he can move it closer to, and further away from the front of the piece, altering how focused the resultant projected image is. This elegant design is absolutely stunning to see, and probably the most creative word clock to pass through our inbox.