Send a Deathstar To Space

Not everyone gets to experience the evil joys of destroying the planet Aalderan with a deathstar, but if you back this kickstarter you can certainly join the dark side, if only a little bit. Blaze Sanders is hoping to launch this model into space and fire some lasers!

find it on Kickstarter

IV closed loop 3d printer

Another 3D printer that has interchangeable tool heads. What is interesting about this one is their claim of having a closed loop control system. That’s rare in the inexpensive desktop printer landscape.

find it on kickstarter

Jevit land mine clearing robot

Land mines are a serious problem that claim the lives and limbs of many people each year. Technology can absolutely have a direct impact on people’s lives, and you can help bring it to the right places.

Find it on Kickstarter