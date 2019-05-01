In its 10th edition, Maker Faire Austin takes making into the next dimension: This years’ faire is all about the 3d, augmented reality, robots and drones, and artificial intelligence! With over 60 exhibits and well over 100 makers, Maker Faire Austin features a number of exhibiting and sponsoring 3D printer and supply companies (including sponsor Prusa 3d), 3d scanning, Virtual Reality, Integrated Reality, and even an Augmented Reality Porto Potty. Uh, was that Augmented Reality Porto Potty? Maker Faire Austin has long been a haven for drone enthusiasts, and this year is no exception – the event features a new FPV drone area put on by Quad Standard Labs. Here’s a look at the masterful 2017 circuit:

And, of course, there are the the robots! Robots competing, robots fighting, robots gardening, and an entire 10 animal animatronic zoo by the University of Texas at Austin. This galaxy’s only Steampunk R2D2 will also make an appearance, here filmed by Makezine.com‘s Caleb Kraft.

And, in true Austin fashion, what would a dance party without magical creatures – Total Unicorn provides:

If any or all of these clever, curious, cool exhibits appeal, get yourself down to the Palmer Event Center this May 4th for an always unique show. Here’s a SNEAK PEAK of a few of the event’s featured makers provided by show impresario Joey Ficklin, who with his brother and collaborator Jared Ficklin of argodesign, has created some of Maker Faires Austin’s most memorable exhibits (including the infamous Augmented Reality Porto Potty) like the RGB painting wall.

Typewriter Rodeo

Typewriter Rodeo was born at Maker Faire Austin at 2013 and has been slinging custom-written poems typed on vintage manual typewriters all across the country ever since. They create free custom poems based on your suggestion or request, typed before your very eyes on vintage manual typewriters! Take away a personal memento of your day at the Maker Faire.

Bot Party

Robots Annabelle and Doctor Head star in an offbeat and analog opportunity to meet and mingle with the human public. Inspired by improvising with his dog as live act Buddy Daddy, Arthur Simone began the study of robotics and electronics, resulting in the Fusebox Festival showcase Bot Party. Ongoing conversations with social roboticists from Carnegie Mellon, MIT, and University of Texas have added to the development of robot Annabelle, who has appeared at SXSW and Austin’s Maker Faire Fashion.

Hands On STEM Station – Solder Your Own Cool Wearable

Jesus Gonzalez, a Freshman at Dripping Springs High School, of 3 Bros Designs returns to Maker Faire Austin to share STEM and Wearables interests with folks of all ages! Jesus & Nicky will be working with kids and adults alike to learn the skill of soldering! Aleks will show off our fish Bob!!

Trophy Zoo

Meet eight interactive animatronic animals created by UT College of Fine Arts students. Tame the Turtle! Discover the Elephant’s secret! What does the Babble Fish have to say?

Not only does the program offer students the opportunity to learn hands-on fabrication and design skills, it highlights a guiding philosophy for makers of all stripes:

Bake Austin makes Unicorn Cakes

If Total Unicorn is helping to keep things weird in Austin, Pascal Simon is helping to keep them sweet. Before founding Bake Austin, Simon earned her degree as a Pastry Chef from the prestigious Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. Her inspiration for Bake Austin’s model of bringing the community together through baking stems from the beautiful German tradition of “Kaffeeklatsch,” a gathering of family and friends over cake, coffee, and good conversation. “In my baking school, it’s not much different! We get together, we bake, we talk, and sometimes there’s even time for tea! So many friendships have started here at Bake Austin.” At this year’s Maker Faire Austin she will demonstrate how to decorate a magical unicorn cake and raffle it off at the end of day!

Find all these exhibits and more on the website and follow along on all the usual channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. May the 4th see you at Maker Faire Austin!