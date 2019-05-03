Torino Mini Maker Faire is coming this weekend with its 6th edition. This year’s Mini Maker Faire is going to celebrate the makers’ DIY culture as always, but also reflect on ethical and environmental issues, with a focus on circular economy.

On Saturday, May 4th it will host the first Italian Fixfest, a gathering of volunteers from all around Italy who organize free repairs and tech assistance cafès. An open Restart Party will be held on Sunday, May 5th: anyone can bring electronic devices for a quick fix or to learn repair tips & tricks from the experts of Ri-Generation Project and The Restart Project.

Families will find many activities and games for kids. There will be Coding, Robotics, 3D Print labs, but also lots of hands-on DIY projects with an artistic twist. The Kids area is curated by Fablab for Kids and guests like the pilots of FPV Dream Team with an open-air drone arena.

Torino Mini Maker Faire will also host Italian Scratch Festival – organized by DSchola – a coding competition for schools whose winners will be announced.

The heart of the event is of course the exhibit area, featuring about 100 projects embracing Robotics, 3D Print, IoT projects, a selection of digital crafters, and many schools and universities.

The special guest hosting Sunday’s Maker Morning talk is Massimo Banzi, co-founder of Arduino. Ugo Vallauri (founder of the Restart Project), Bruce Sterling, and Casey Reis are among the others.

Torino Mini Maker Faire is co-organized with Share Festival of digital art and hosted by Fablab Torino and Toolbox Coworking. Free entry.