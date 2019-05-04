May the 4th be with you! Whether you spend the day celebrating by hosting a lightsaber battle or putting the finishing touches on your R2-D2 replica, we know you’ll be using the force! Star Wars and Maker Faire go hand-in-hand, as so many Star Wars enthusiasts are also avid makers. Check out some of the Star-Wars-related projects that will be at the 14th annual Maker Faire Bay Area, May 17–19, at the San Mateo Fairground.

Breaking news: It’s official! According to the Associated Press, California lawmakers voted this past Thursday to declare May 4 “Star Wars Day”!

LudoSport San Francisco

The LudoSport San Francisco lightsaber team will be showcasing performances on Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 11am and 2pm. Imagine historical sword arts techniques, but adapted for the unique characteristics of the weapon of the Jedi.

Bay Area R2 Builders

The Bay Area R2 Builders have been a perennial favorite at the Faire for many years. This eclectic group of makes have taken their love for their favorite droid to a whole new level with their full-sized, fully functional R2-D2 and BB-8 builds. There’s no telling what new creation they’ll unveil this year! Only one way to find out.

Mandalorian Mercs’ Wolves of Mandalore

The Mandalorian Mercs’ Wolves of Mandalore will be present in full regalia! This nonprofit organization is dedicated to charity, community, and showing their love for Star Wars with their meticulously made custom Mandalorian and canon character costumes.

Jedi Training Device

And all the way from Bangkok, the Jedi Training Device will give you an opportunity to test your deflection skills using a custom lightsaber equipped with Kinect sensors.

We hope you have a great day and look forward to seeing these and hundreds of other amazing projects at this year's Maker Faire Bay Area!

And remember….