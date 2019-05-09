Maker Faire has always been a place where you could rub shoulders with the brightest and most creative people in the community. Sometimes we also got a chance to hang out with those personalities that we watch daily on youtube or instagram. Over the past couple years, we’ve been helping to grow that segment of the experience with a dedicated stage, chock full of interesting talks by content creators from around the globe.

Our lineup this year is looking so good. I’m eager to get there and talk with friends, and tell some of these folks just how much I’ve learned from watching their videos. Check out the lineup !

There is so much great stuff here, I’m bummed I won’t be able to attend every talk (I have work to do!). This year, we’ve set aside not only the full stage, but also an area where you can sit and talk, and hang out with your favorite creators. If you’ve got stickers or other swag, we’re going to have a special place for you to leave that too, so others can swap and enjoy.

Get your tickets now, so that you can come join us and witness this incredible lineup!