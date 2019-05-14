You are creative and curious—you are makers, doers, and inventors. What if your passion project had a secret weapon? A partner-in-crime that supported all of your endeavors with customizable applications to track and organize all of your projects. It can. It’s Quick Base.

Quick Base is a custom application building platform that doesn’t require pro developer skills. If you can work in Excel, you can work in Quick Base, but better. Track any and everything you want to work on—hey, maybe you will even find a passion to become a Quick Base builder. Creating complex applications for your career and your passions.

At Maker Faire in San Mateo, CA from May 17-19, 2019 Quick Base will be hosting the Quick Base Attendee Lounge. You can’t miss it—it’s purple and white! There will be a giant Lite Brite for you to flex your creative skills, giant Jenga for you to show off your building skills, and lots of comfy seating to come and re-charge your creative juices—and your mobile device.

Have a monster spreadsheet tracking your Maker projects? Or an approval process at your day job making you chase people down on your lunch break? Want to be able to make sense of your data and get insights that actually help you make better decisions?

It’s OK to admit it—there’s always some frustrating process you know you could make better. Quick Base is a platform you can use to build and automate any process and make sense of your data with no coding required—and fast. You can do everything from—automating a complex spreadsheet to a managing a full supply chain—all in minutes.

There will be Quick Base pros in the Attendee Lounge that will be building custom applications with anyone that signs up, all in 30 minutes. Claim your own session time!

There will also be a raffle for a daVinci Mini Wireless 3D printer to continue to build and make anything you can imagine. Interested? You can enter by signing up for an application building session, taking a photo with the Quick Base logo and posting to social media using the hashtags #MFBA19 and #QBGSD or filling out the on-site Quick Base survey.

Run your passion on Quick Base.