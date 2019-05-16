Caleb from the youtube channel You Can Make This Too is back with another interesting Lego infused build. This time he’s tackling the intimidating prospect of making an aquarium stand. Though they seem like simple boxes, an aquarium stand has to hold a surprising amount of weight. This gets difficult when your plan includes cutting out the majority of the structure to show off an awesome Lego Aquaman diorama. Caleb got around this by welding up a steel frame that actually bears the weight of the water, while the wood is left to provide the visuals.