It’s Maker Faire Bay Area and that means new flavors of Arduino! The Italian boardmakers announced today a new family of affordable, low-power “Nano” sized microcontroller boards based on powerful Arm Cortex processors that may give you pause before buying another Chinese knockoff — you get Arduino quality starting at $9.90 for the Nano Every, an upgrade of the classic Arduino Nano that works in breadboard or SMT settings.
If you want more than everyday functionality, there’s the Nano 33 IoT with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 6-axis IMU, and a built-in crypto chip for security keys ($18); the Nano 33 BLE with Bluetooth and a 9-axis IMU ($19); and the Nano 33 BLE Sense loaded with sensors: barometer, humidity, temperature, light, sound (microphone) and proximity/gesture sensor ($29.50). Pre-order now, boards available beginning mid-June.
Here are deets from Arduino’s press release; more specs at the Arduino store:
Arduino Nano Every
The Arduino Nano Every is a miniature sized module based on the Microchip ATMega4809 microcontroller. The board can be used in a breadboard when mounting pin headers, or as a SMT module directly soldered on a PCB thanks to its castellated pads. It’s a compact workshorse, that can replace the classic Arduino Nano in all projects where users need more capabilities. An ATSAMD11 (with Arm Cortex M0+ processor) acts as a high performance USB to serial converter that could re-programmed by skilled users to achieve even more.
Arduino Nano 33 IoT
The Arduino Nano 33 IoT is a miniature sized module containing an Arm Cortex-M0+ processor based ATSAMD21 microcontroller, a WiFi+BT module based on Espressif ESP32, a 6-axis IMU, and a crypto chip which can securely store certificates and pre shared keys. The board can either be used in a breadboard, or as a SMT module, directly soldering it via the castellated pads. An ATSAMD11 Arm Cortex-M0+ processor acts as a high performance USB to serial converter that could re-programmed by skilled users to achieve even more. The board is compatible with Arduino IoT Cloud.
Arduino Nano 33 BLE
The Arduino Nano 33 BLE is a miniature sized module containing a ublox NINA B306 module, based on Nordic nRF52480 and containing an Arm Cortex-M4F and a 9-axis IMU. The module can either be mounted as a DIP component, or as a SMT component, directly soldering it via the castellated pads.
Arduino Nano BLE Sense
The Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense is a miniature sized module containing a ublox NINA B306 module, based on Nordic nRF52480 and containing a powerful Arm Cortex-M4F and a large set of sensors. The module can either be mounted as a DIP component, or as a SMT component, directly soldering it via the castellated pads. Built for low power consumption, Nano 33 BLE Sense is designed for environmental sensing (barometer, humidity, temperature, light) and human interface applications thanks to the embedded microphone and proximity/gesture sensor.
The Arduino Nano family is available in pre-order. Arduino Nano Every and Arduino Nano 33 IoT are available from mid June. Arduino Nano 33 BLE and Arduino Nano BLE Sense are available from mid July.