It’s Maker Faire Bay Area and that means new flavors of Arduino! The Italian boardmakers announced today a new family of affordable, low-power “Nano” sized microcontroller boards based on powerful Arm Cortex processors that may give you pause before buying another Chinese knockoff — you get Arduino quality starting at $9.90 for the Nano Every, an upgrade of the classic Arduino Nano that works in breadboard or SMT settings.

If you want more than everyday functionality, there’s the Nano 33 IoT with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 6-axis IMU, and a built-in crypto chip for security keys ($18); the Nano 33 BLE with Bluetooth and a 9-axis IMU ($19); and the Nano 33 BLE Sense loaded with sensors: barometer, humidity, temperature, light, sound (microphone) and proximity/gesture sensor ($29.50). Pre-order now, boards available beginning mid-June.

Here are deets from Arduino’s press release; more specs at the Arduino store: