The latest itty bitty powerhouse from PJRC has been released this week. The teensy line of dev boards has hit 4.0! They have managed to keep a tiny footprint, like you’ve come to expect from the Teensy. They’ve gained some serious horsepower thanks to the ARM Cortex-M7 running running at 600Mhz. Check out these CoreMark scores compared to the previous versions.

Here is a tidy list of all the specs for the board, available now from the PJRC store for $19.95

ARM Cortex-M7 at 600 MHz

1024K RAM (512K is tightly coupled)

2048K Flash (64K reserved for recovery & EEPROM emulation)

2 USB ports, both 480 MBit/sec

3 CAN Bus (1 with CAN FD)

2 I2S Digital Audio

1 S/PDIF Digital Audio

1 SDIO (4 bit) native SD

3 SPI, all with 16 word FIFO

3 I2C, all with 4 byte FIFO

7 Serial, all with 4 byte FIFO

32 general purpose DMA channels

31 PWM pins

40 digital pins, all interrrupt capable

14 analog pins, 2 ADCs on chip

Cryptographic Acceleration

Random Number Generator

RTC for date/time

Programmable FlexIO

Pixel Processing Pipeline

Peripheral cross triggering

Power On/Off management

I personally have used Teensy for a few years because it was one of the first boards I had easy access to that would do full USB HID emulation, meaning that if I programmed it as a keyboard or mouse, any computer would see it as one without installing additional drivers. That was very useful for the devices I was building at the time, though admittedly I never really needed a ton of processing power.

Paul from PJRC supplied a list of some uses that would take advantage of the new brains: