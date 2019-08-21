where are you located: Kansas City

what is your day job: Junior Developer

what makerspace do you attend:

Before moving to the KC area, I helped with MakeICT in Wichita, KS., and even tried to get something going in McPherson, KS. before I left. While I try to do most of my making at home, Hammerspace Workshop in Kansas City is a great place to go to when I’m stuck on something and need help.

What kinds of stuff do you make?

I would say mainly electronics related projects. It’s what I love and what I’m good at. I’ve tried to make cosplay stuff out of foam, but it was a bit more difficult than I thought it would be.

How did you get started making stuff?

A friend of mine was a huge car audio and fiberglass wizard. He was working on a project that used something called an Arduino, and was asking me if I could program it. During that process, I ended up also using an Arduino in a coffee table I made that lit up. It ended up on the HackADay website, and I’ve been hooked ever since.

You can find some of my projects online here:

Daft Punk Table with Ipod Dock

Laptop Turns Arcade Cabinet

NES Controllers With Bluetooth

Techie Tesseract

What is something you’ve made that really stands out, that you’re proud of?

My current favorite is a project I need to make a write-up on and document a bit more, but it’s basically a portable NES classic. I designed and 3D printed a case for the NES as well as a monitor and battery holder for it. It uses wireless controllers so you can just set it up on a desk or in the car and play for hours.

Any advice for people reading this?

The best piece of advice I can give would be this: Start slow and add to your skills as needed. I took a C++ programming class in high school. I do not have a degree or any other formal programming training. I just got hooked, and I’ve been learning ever since. If you get stuck on something, there are loads of places online to look for help. Don’t give up.