We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

Glitch Textiles: Honeypot Collection

Fabrics and materials that are created using code. The honeypot collection are visual representations of actual honeypot servers (bait for hackers) around the world.

Find it on Kickstarter

DRL Racer4 Street

The Drone Racing League is very knowledgeable about high performance speedy drones. They’ve put their experience behind building their first ever commercially available racing drone.

Find it on Kickstarter

Kiki Ai Robot Sidekick

Kiki is an AI companion that is packed with personality.

Find it on Kickstarter