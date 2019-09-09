Max will be showing off his projects at Maker Faire Milwaukee, which is happening September 14 & 15, 2019 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Where are you located?

Merton, Wisconsin

What is your day job?

Student at Merton Intermediate School, member of student senate, national junior honor society and boy scout troop 47

What makerspace do you attend?

I don’t just attend makerspaces, I *make* makerspaces. In the spring of 2017 I created the Raspberry Pi Code Club at the Greenfield Public Library. i created this specifically to share my knowledge with other coding-enthusiastic students who want to learn about this powerful, low cost computer board. I look forward to every Milwaukee Maker Faire and seeing my teacher and kids from my school attend.

What kinds of stuff do you make?

I make projects with all sorts of technology. A few examples are Raspberry Pi programming with Python. Exploring Wolfram Mathematica, LED lighting controls and 3D printing.

How did you get started making stuff?

I started building with a Raspberry Pi when I was in Second Grade. My dad had bought a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B. I started building simple/starter programs and applications such as Scratch, Minecraft Pi and the Raspberry Pi hardware add-ons, such as the Sense HAT and the PiCamera. in Fourth Grade I received a Cetus 3D Printer for my birthday. I have built with both, with trial and error.

What is something you’ve made that really stands out, that you’re proud of?

The Greenfield Raspberry Pi Code Club has the City of Greenfield CIO as our instructor. On two occasions he was unavailable and the library staff asked me to teach the classes with no advanced notice. . This gave me a chance to meet kids and program Minecraft and Raspberry Pi breadboards.

What do you have on your horizon?

Experimenting with Raspberry Pi 4 and building a controller for holiday Christmas lights at home.

What is something you’d like to work with but haven’t yet?

Connecting my Raspberry Pi 4 to my 3D printer as a print spooler

Any advice for people reading this?

No matter what, try your best.