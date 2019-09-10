In a pretty solid flex from Prusa, there is now a new world record for people to attempt to beat. On the 16th of August 2019, Prusa Printers set the world record for the most 3D Printers operating simultaneously. When everything was in full swing, 1,096 printers were humming and buzzing to make the world record happen. They combined their already impressive print farm with random printers from around the office and even a few fresh off the production line to meet their goal.

Setting up something like this is more complicated than it sounds. They had to carefully choreograph so that all machines would be successfully printing at the same time. It required a whole team to get everything started within the 5 minute window. As you can see in the video, there are a number of things to consider like power and heat from the whole system. The room temperature went up 10 degrees Celsius during the print!

So there you go! Beat that number!