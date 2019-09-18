This maker spotlight was brought to us through Maker Faire Rome. You’ll be able to find them and many more creative and exciting makers at Maker Faire Rome: The European Edition on October 18-20. Get your tickets now!

personal blog

Who are you?

Conor Patrick. I am an engineer that designs security keys and I co-founded SoloKeys.

Where are you located?

Originally I am from the U.S. but currently I am working remote. Have been based out of Bali and China lately.

What is your day job?

I design security keys for SoloKeys.

What makerspace/hackerspace/fablab do you attend if any?

I attend Hubud in Bali and am still looking for a good place in Shenzhen, China.

What kinds of stuff do you make?

I make hardware security keys. I design small, manufacture-able form factors for USB and NFC. I develop the firmware for FIDO2.

How did you get started making stuff?

Making new products is really fun. I got into it when I was pretty young, not sure why!

What is something you’ve made that really stands out, that you’re proud of.

I’m proud of founding SoloKeys and the progress we’ve made so far.

What do you have on your horizon?

Newer & better security keys! I recently designed and prototyped this micro-sized security key, and we are manufacturing it now.

What is something you’d like to work with but haven’t yet?

I’d like to make an FPGA based product, but the applications for them typically are very expensive to get into. Maybe someday!

Any advice for people reading this?

Thinking about making something? Just try!