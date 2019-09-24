We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

Tilt 5 AR Table Top Gaming

Augmented reality gaming is here! This is the brainchild of Jeri Ellsworth, and may seem vaguely familiar if you were at New York Maker Faire a few years ago where she showed a very early prototype.

Find it on Kickstarter

Pact Plate

Modular build systems are common, but they’re mostly frames. Pact Plate is a modular flat surface with tons of possibilities.

find it on kickstarter

Airbit

this kit lets you build a drone using a Micro:bit. You can modify it and play with drone programming using the Microsoft Make:Code platform.

find it on kickstarter

Building Vader

If you’ve ever wanted the most detailed Vader costume kit available, this is your opportunity.

find it on Kickstarter