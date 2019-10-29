Paul from Litiholo wrote us to show off a little project they’re doing for Halloween. They’ve made this little spooky skeleton hologram in a casket that flashes to life when someone hits the doorbell.

Look, we know that this is pretty much just an ad for their DIY hologram kits, but we were passing this around the office just talking about how cool it is, so we thought we’d share it. Making your own holograms is pretty cool and we think this is probably the most unique use of a home made hologram we’ve seen.

You can find the whole write up with instructions to build this setup and links to their kits on their blog. And hey, don’t forget that any time you make holograms you get to play with lasers too!