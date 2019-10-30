Sometimes a collection of parts just comes together perfectly. I’m not sure what I find so captivating about this tiny cauldron from Adafruit, but it really struck me as fantastic. I’ve seen so many boiling cauldrons around Halloween, but the bluetooth connectivity and 3d prints being perfectly fit to a circuit playground makes this a wonderful little project that feels almost like a finished product.
The parts for this are pretty simple, there is a circuit playground, some 3d printed parts, and of course some dry ice for the nice fog effect. You can find the entire project on the Adafruit learning system.