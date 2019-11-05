Coming up on November 21, we’ll be taking a live tour of Co.Lab Community Makers thanks to Digi-Key, our sponsors. This is an incredible space located in Austin Texas that is free to use!

We did a Makerspace Spotlight article where you can learn more about the space. It looks like it is going to be a real fun one! They may not be massive in size, but it sounds like they’ve got lots of interesting people and interesting projects to check out when we dial in. I know I’m looking forward to it!

You can watch the live stream on our Youtube channel, or on our Facebook page. Currently, we are planning on going live at 6pm Central time, but that may change between now and then. We will make another announcement closer to be sure we’re getting the right time out there!