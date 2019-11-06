October Certified Open Source Hardware

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

The certification site includes a full list of all of the certified open source hardware. Here is all of the hardware that was certified in October, which comes from Bulgaria, France, Italy, Japan, Sri Lanka, and the United States

Image: Lulzbot

The newest printer from United States-based Lulzbot is a little bit different. The Lulzbot Bio Printer doesn’t print in plastic. Instead it can print bioinks, unmodified collagen, and other soft materials for pharmaceutical/cosmetic testing, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine.

Image: Duppa CC BY-SA 4.0

Duppa’s I2C encoder from Italy is a small board that allows you to use a mechanical encoder with an I2C bus. It can also support an illuminated RGB Encoder. The board also has castellated holes on the sides of the board, making it easy to connect multiple boards in a matrix.

Image: Penk Chen CC BY-SA 4.0 International

The CutiePi Board from Japan is a custom designed PCB carrier board. Slip in a Raspberry Pi Compute Module and the CutiePi will give you a whole range of new options.

The SenseTemp TEC from Capable Robot Components is a FeatherWing compatible four-channel temperature sensor and TEC controller.

Image: Duppa CC BY-SA 4.0 International

Duppa’s I2C Navkey is a small board with a 7 function joypad. It comes with 4 directional keys, a central button, a rotary ring, and 3 configurable GPIOs, not to mention 256 bytes of EEEPROM.

The Module and Code for ACE-128 Absolute EncoderArduino combines hardware and software to support the Bourns ACE-128 Absolute Encoder module on Arduino and Raspberry Pi. The hardware consists of a pin-expander backpack and the software includes library code for the Arduino and Raspberry Pi.

Bulgaria’s Olimex released the Bike-TSL-Kit, a soldering kit which implements Audi-style bike turn signal lights. It has two switches for Left and Right which can be mounted on bike handlebars.

Also from Olimex, the USB-Gigabit is exactly what it sounds like: a USB to ethernet adapter. It can support 319Mbit upload and 295Mbit download speeds.

Olimex’s final piece of hardware for October is the NB-IOT-Devkit. NB-IoT works over existing GSM networks, including GSM with LTE. In rural areas it has a range of 10-100 km (1-10 km in urban areas) and can last up to 10 years on a single batter if it is transmitting less than 200 byes per day.

Image: Team Gre-Nable CC BY 4.0 International

The Electrically Assisted Fleibone Hand comes from France and is built on the foundation of the e-Nable community. It is the result of a collaboration between students at the University of Bath, England and the Grenoble Institute of Technology, France. This hand integrates electrical motors to operate the fingers, giving the user an electrical assist.

Image: Great Scott Gadgets CC BY 4.0 International

Already have your certified open source GreatFET board? It’s time for a certified open source acrylic case to keep it clean! The case lets you use the GreatFET without worrying about damaging the board itself.

Image: Dilshan R. Jayakody CC BY 4.0

The 4 Port High Power USB Hub from Sri Lanka is a high current USV 2.0 hub for USB bus-powered development boards and peripherals. The hub makes it easy to power all of the other certified open boards you already have!