9-10 November 2019

Vanke Design Commune, Nanshan, Shenzhen

Maker Faire Shenzhen 2019

Join us in the largest maker gathering on Earth!

This year for the Maker Forum, we will be inviting speakers from different sectors, cultures, and professional backgrounds to share their projects, stories and insights in sustainable development. As for the Applications of Technology exhibition, makers from 20 countries/regions will hold more than 30 workshop sessions. We have 108 booths showcasing nearly 1000 cool projects which will definitely provide you with an eye-opening experience!

Technology lovers, entrepreneurs, craftsmen, parents, teachers, artists, students, designers, engineers, no matter what your career is, if you want to see the latest innovations and experience the joy of DIYing things, then MFSZ19 is just for you!

So what can I participate in?

1. Maker Forum

Time: 9 November 2019 10:00-18:00

20 practitioners of sustainable development coming from all around the world(Sweden, USA, United Kingdom, China) will come together to speak on 3 themes: “Make for Sustainability”, “Sustainable Maker Business“, and “Sustainable Maker Education”. They will be sharing stories about how they practice sustainable development and some relevant projects that they have worked on.

2. Maker Booths

9-10 November 2019 10:00-17:00

108 groups of exhibitors coming from Korea, Canada, Japan, the USA and many other countries and regions will be bringing trendy applications of cutting edge technology.

p.s.

Booths showcasing applications of technology will be displaying the exhibit’s focus industry and the sustainable development goal(s) that it will help to advance.

3. Innovation Workshops

Time: 9-10 November 10:00-17:00

This year, we have MG Car Making & Racing, IoT learning kits, integration of technology in music, DIY robots, coding lessons, and many more workshops! You name it, we have it! We will be having more than 30 workshop sessions of 15 different innovative themes so you will definitely find a workshop that interests you!

4. Project Experience Sessions

Time: 9-10 November 10:00-17:00

Other than participating in workshops, you must not miss our project experience sessions!

Robots are all ready for combat!

Be prepared for an exhilarating battle!

Experience racing miniature Driverless Cars

Will you win the race?

This family-friendly mini-car making and racing workshop will definitely spark joy in you!

Beware, this 4m tall cardboard T-rex will come alive if you get close!

An art installation that is a playground for adults and kids alike, where “Art” and “Fun” comes together!

This crystal skeleton robot is ready to party with you! Come give him a high five!

There will be many more cool projects and installations which will be present at Maker Faire Shenzhen 2019! Join us to see them in action!

Details of Maker Faire Shenzhen 2019

Where is it?

Vanke Design Commune, Nanshan, Shenzhen

When is it?

9-10 November 2019 10:00-17:30

Event Schedule

How much is the ticket?

IT’S FREE!

But you will have to register online for these:

Visitor registration(for access to exhibitor catalog), click here to register!

Maker Forum(click here to register!)

Innovation workshops(click here to register!)

For the other workshops and booths, just come and have fun!

