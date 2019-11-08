Eindhoven Maker Faire was a prime example of the collaboration and creativity of the maker community. One September 27-29th the Production team brought together over 250 makers and 15,000 attendees. The largest festival of its kind in the Netherlands. This weekend was full of celebration, innovation, amusement, and discovery.

What would a Maker Faire be without tesla coils? On Friday night there was a free prevent show by the creators of Symphony of Fire. Tesla Coils and Flames combined to tunes from Nirvana, Nintendo, and more.

The Mayor, John Jorritsma opened the event on Saturday with an optimistic view on making and Maker Faire in Eindhoven and the Netherlands. Jorritsma was accompanied by his family and with the help of his grandson’s they sounded off the Crazy Parade with a giant air horn.

While weaving around the thoughtfully curated layout of makers discovery was at every turn. From a robot potter, hangable and touchable 3D Printers, to forging, steampunk and AR. Maker Faire Eindhoven was pulsing with art and innovation. The Eindhoven Maker Faire team even commissioned custom pieces for the show including:

Makers from across Europe came to show and tell. Here are some featured makers but a complete list can be found here.

Congratulations to the Maker Faire Eindhoven team and a special thanks to all of the makers, attendees, and greater community for their support of this event. To find an event near you, please visit www.makerfaire.com.